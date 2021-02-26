Edward R. Klamm, Sr., age 93 of Burnsville, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on February 13, 2021. Edward was a devoted husband, a beloved dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. Preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, parents Jacob and Anna, son, James; grandchildren: Jacob and Amanda; great-grandchild, Lilian; and sisters: Lillian, Lucille and Darlene. Edward is survived by his children: Edward Jr. (Linda) Klamm, Robert Klamm (Ceal Hayes), Joy (Keith) Bester, Joseph D. Klamm (Susan E. Romanik), Jill (Richard) Anderson, Karen (Richard) Elander, Daniel M. (Michelle) Klamm; Also survived by grandchildren; Edward Klamm, III, Kenneth (Rochelle) Klamm, Kandi (Jason) Malm, Russell Klamm, Theodore (Stephanie) Klamm, Syndi (Eric) Raiber, Jennifer (Jon) Julio, Keith, Jr. (Andrea) Bester, Abraham Klamm, Dakotah (Shayla) Klamm, Annalise (Jake) Schmitz, Alaina Anderson, Elizabeth Anderson, Aricka Anderson, Rosemarie (Ryan) Redepenning, Daniel E. Klamm, Joseph T. Klamm, Rachel (Joey) Angell, and Katherine Klamm; and 24 great-grandchildren. Edward was born on October 22, 1927 at home in St. Paul, MN. At a young age, Edward learned that life involves hard work. When he was four years old, he and his family weeded sugar beet fields just outside of St. Paul. Edward was only 13 when his father passed away. Shortly thereafter, he dropped out of the eighth grade and started work as a busboy at a local restaurant. He worked there for a year and then went to work for the Trudeau Candy Company in the K-ration department. While there, Edward met the love of his life, Elaine Spadino, he was 16, and she was 15. Edward and Elaine married on November 2, 1946 at Grace Lutheran Church in St. Paul. They made a wonderful team and were married for 71 years until her passing in June 2018. Shortly after Edward met Elaine, he started trade school to become a plumber. Once he completed his apprenticeship, Edward obtained his Master Plumber license on September 25, 1951. Eager to work, Edward and Elaine started their plumbing business out of their home in St. Paul. The business evolved, grew, and became Klamm Mechanical Contractors, Inc. It continues to be family-owned and is celebrating 70 years in business this year. Edward maintained his Master Plumber license through 2020. Edward and Elaine were among some of the first residents of the Township of Burnsville, building their home and moving their family there in 1956. They were proud, lifelong Burnsville residents. Although Edward had a knack for piping, he was a carpenter at heart. Edward was a perfectionist in all things but especially when it came to woodworking. He was always working on some project. Not only did he build his home, he also helped other family members with building or remodeling their homes. In his younger years, he built a camper for his family and had so much fun taking his family on camping trips. He loved taking trips with Elaine and also enjoyed deer hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Edward was a great teacher, passing on his knowledge and skills to others. He loved watching his sons, grandsons, and young workers learn the trade. Edward was firm but had a big heart. He always tried to be as fair as possible. Those who were fortunate enough to meet Edward quickly learned of his sense of humor and his hearty laugh. In his later years, Edward loved to take golf cart rides with Elaine and listen to polka music. He enjoyed building and painting birdhouses until his death. Edward was extremely proud of his family and loved them all dearly. His legacy will live on with each and every one of them. Dad, you will be missed! No public services will be held per Edward’s wishes. A private family graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to U of M Heart C.O.R.E. Clinic: https://makingagift.umn.edu/give/fund.html?id=21339, or Hennepin Healthcare: www.hennepinhealthcare.org/tribute
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.