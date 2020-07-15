Edward Porter

Age 80 of Burnsville passed away July 4, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial, 11am Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church (19795 Holyoke Ave), LAKEVILLE. Vistation from 9:45 -10:45 at White Funeral Home (20134 Kenwood Trail) Lakeville prior to the service on Tuesday. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
