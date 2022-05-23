Edward Eugene Stifter, (92) passed away 19 May 2022, at the Trinity Care Center in Farmington, MN.
Ed was born on February 5, 1930 to Edward and Gisella (Windisch) Stifter in Winsted, MN. He graduated from Winsted area schools and enlisted in the Army in 1948, spending three years in the service. Ed married Helen Guillien in 1954 and settled in Farmington where they raised five sons and Ed worked for many years at Peine Plumbing and Heating.
After Helen passed away, Ed married Audrey (Biehn) Regenscheid in 2001. They remained in Farmington and were active members of St Michaels Catholic Church. A proud Korean War veteran, Ed was a plumber by trade and was often found tinkering in his backyard shop - lovingly called "Ed's shed". He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and past Commander of the American Legion Post 189.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Helen, son Mike, brothers; Casey, Bill, and Dick Stifter, brothers-in-law; Leland and Byrl Guillien, and sister-in-law Aloris LaRose.
He is survived by his loving wife Audrey, sons Pat (Julie) Stifter of Washington, Pete (Jane), John (Brenda), and Joe (Dana) Stifter of Colorado, step-children; Jane Erickson and Joe, Jerry, Steve, Scott, and Dave Regenscheid, brother Linus (Mary) Stifter, sisters-in-law; Alyce Stifter, Marie Goergen, Annette Theis, and brothers-in-law; Farrell, Lloyd, and Joseph Guillien, as well as his many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Farmington at 11 AM on Friday, 27 May. Visitation was held at White Funeral Home, 901 3rd Street Farmington, MN from 5-8 PM on Thursday and also at the church on Friday for one hour before the service. Interment will be at St. Michael's Catholic cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to St Michaels, or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.