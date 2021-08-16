Edward Benjamin McMenomy, 95, died peacefully of natural causes on August 5, 2021, in the company of loved ones. He was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Paul, on December 17, 1925, to Charles Raphael McMenomy and (Mary) Irene Gannon McMenomy. Ed was drafted into the World War II effort and was on his way to Japan when the atomic bombs effectively ended the war. He spent the remainder of the war processing dismissal orders for GIs on their way home. Ed became a lawyer after graduating from the College of St. Thomas and then from the University of Minnesota Law School. His early professional years involved setting up two law offices, one in Hastings, the other in Rosemount. Early partnerships with Sam Hertogs and later with Don Fluegel also in Hastings, added to the firm’s success. These years also featured expansion of civic and business interests for Ed. Among them are Commander of Rosemount’s Legion Club, Post 65; member of Independent School District 196 School Board; and founder of Freedom Walk of America (also known as The Rosemount Veterans’ Memorial Walk). Ed is predeceased by his first wife, Ellen McMenomy; parents Ralph and Irene McMenomy; sister Jeanne Dooley; brother Patrick McMenomy. He is survived by his second wife, Louise McMenomy; children Mary Kaye Ervasti (Cal); Sue Nivala (Kenny Kranz); Anne McMenomy; and E. B. McMenomy (Kate); grandchildren Justin Ervasti (Teresa); Jeff Nivala (Shelly); Maria Mau (Josh); Mark Nivala (Sara); Ellena Frye (Brian); Andrea Temple (Nick); Kalley Fillhouer (Scott); Karrie McMenomy; Ben McMenomy; and twelve great-grandchildren. The family expresses its thanks to all organizations that provided care for Ed, including Health Partners Hospice and Synergy Home Health Care, and most especially Emily Lundeen, who was ceaseless in her care to him. Visitation at White Funeral Home in Lakeville (20134 Kenwood Trail) from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, and from 10-11 am on Wednesday before Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, August 18, at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Joseph, 13900 Biscayne Avenue West, Rosemount, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Freedom Walk of America (in care of Sue Nivala, 13833 Blanca Court, Rosemount, MN 55068) or donor’s preference. Online Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
