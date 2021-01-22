Eddie B. Blair

Blair, Eddie B., age 86, of Lakeville, passed away peacefully at home on January 13, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, three brothers and three sisters. Born and raised in Alabama to a share cropping family. He moved to Clearwater, Florida at the age 21 and began driving semi-trucks while working for Gulf Machinery. While in Florida, he met his future wife, Patricia. They moved to Lakeville, Minnesota in 1967. He started working for Hitchock Industries in Bloomington MN. He retired from there in 1999. He was retired but not really! In his retirement he enjoyed getting parts (AKA visiting and telling stories) for Dakota Truck in Lakeville. You may also have seen him on a four-wheeler uptown Lakeville, watering the town flowers and again visiting and telling stories. Eddie never met a stranger, and always had a story to tell with never a dull moment. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia; daughter Kathy (Paul) Brakefield; step-grandchildren, Julieanna and Collin Brakefield; his furry side kick Daisy. Also survived by sister, Clara Cook of Alabama; brother, George (Jo) Blair of Lakeland, Florida; sister-in-law, Judy Conat of Superior, Wisconsin; special friends Ray and Barb Williamson and many other family members and friends. Thank you to MN Oncology and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care and support given to our family. No funeral service will be observed. Family and friends were invited to a celebration of life/gathering of friends from 4 to 7 p.m. January 19, 2021 at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
