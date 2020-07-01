Duane Robert Fossum, age 82 of Burnsville, MN passed away June 23rd from complications related to his Parkinson’s Disease. He is proceeded in death by his parents Alf and Louise; his sisters Arlene, Violet and Jeanne; his brothers Earl and Dale; and his two daughters Karen Perrizo and Kim Larson. He is survived by his wife Pat of 62 years; his sons Kevin and Keith; grandchildren Kelly, Adam, Nathan, Kyle, Nicole, Kristin; and 7 great grandchildren, also by many nieces and nephews. He was born in Hermantown MN, served in the National Guard, and was employed at CenterPoint Energy for 39 years. He donated his spare time to All Saint’s Church where he assisted in the installation of the sprinkler system and reconciled the weekly offerings. He delivered food to the local senior center and volunteered at Feed My Starving Children and Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cabinetry and assisting others with projects where he had the unique gift of showing up at just the right time. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 AM Monday, June 29, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave. Lakeville. Duane’s family greeted their guests after Mass. In place of flowers please send memorials to the charities the family supports; Livingwell.org, CornerHouseMN.org or Lifeworks.org. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
