Zaun, Duane R., age 81 of Lakeville, passed away April 14, 2020 in Winter Haven, FL after complications from a stroke. Mr. Zaun was born November 21st 1938 in New Prague, MN to Edward and Matilda Zaun (Busch). After his honorable discharge from the Army, Duane earned several Master’s degrees and enjoyed long careers in education and local politics. Duane married Mary Zaun (Zelenka) 61 years ago and was blessed with 4 children. Duane’s decade’s long commitment to family, education and community, allowed him to touch many lives in a positive and meaningful way. Duane lost his son-in-law, Steve Norden in 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary and 4 children, Lori Norden, James (Lani), Jon (Cori), Jeff (Jodi) as well as his sister, Patricia Ambroz and 9 grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 1-8 PM at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville (Hwy 50). Due to current restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday (5/27) at 11 AM at the All Saints Catholic Church in Lakeville. (The Mass will be streamed through, ‘You Tube’ at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixSjP0vpPqA or search All Saints Catholic Church, Lakeville, Duane Zaun funeral May 27), with a procession leaving church at 12 Noon, going South on Holyoke Ave. to All Saints Cemetery for burial. Please feel free to pay your respects along the procession route. A Celebration of Duane’s Life will take place at a later date. Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
