Duane Bennett

Age 68, of Apple Valley, MN Duane went home to his heavenly Father on August 28, 2018 due to complications from Parkinson’s. Preceded in death by parents Ken and Marilyn Bennett. Survived by his loving wife, Patty, son Jacob (Dena), daughter Janelle (Dan) Dieleman, granddaughter Harper, daughter Jodelle (Pat) Murphy, granddaughter Avery, brother Dale (Claudia), and sister Dianne (Jim) Pike. Duane graduated from Edina High School and Bethel University. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. Duane loved interacting with people, both in his sales career and in personal relationships. His quick wit lightened the spirits of many. He especially loved kids and worked with them in various children’s ministries. Duane enjoyed many hobbies including flying airplanes, playing guitar and photography. He also enjoyed teaching English through Somali Adult Literacy Training (SALT), a program of Arrive Ministries for refugees settling in the Twin Cities. A memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 5, at 11:00 a.m. at South Suburban Evangelical Free Church in Apple Valley. The service will be followed by an outdoor visitation and lunch. In Duane’s memory, the family requests memorial donations be made to the SALT ministry: https://bit.ly/2QD7OZj Under “Fund,” choose the designation “SALT - Petersen.”
