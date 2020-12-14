Douglas C. McIntyre, age 86, of Burnsville, MN passed away November 29, 2020. Douglas is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. Survived by wife of 63 years, Lavern and children Douglas (Christine), Robert and Thomas. Grandchildren Melissa (Chase) Philippi, Jenny (Calvin Otting), Lauren (John) Richmond, Taylor (Matthew) Richmond, Charlie, and 3 Great Grandchildren.
