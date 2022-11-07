Dorthea "Dottie" Anderson

Dorthea "Dottie" Anderson, age 81, of Lonsdale, MN, previously of Burnsville and Eagan, MN, entered eternal life on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield, MN, after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer's.

Dottie was born on March 23, 1941, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Albert Leland and Betty Lee Traylor. Growing up, she enjoyed spending time with her large family in Illinois. She was married to her loving husband, Michael Anderson, for 59 years, and together they had two children, Jeff and Jennifer. Dottie had a contagious laugh and a deep love for her family and friends. She took pride in her 28-year career as Head Cook for Burnsville School District. Dottie was always known for her heart of gold and a personality to match.

