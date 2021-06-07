Dorothy R. (Giese) Nyland

Age 89 of Lakeville, passed away peacefully, February 11th 2021, at her home with her two daughters by her side. Born January 25, 1932 in Strubel, IA, she then moved to Minnesota where she later met and married her husband, Clifford A. Nyland. They were married for 53 years where they resided in Credit River Township on a small Hobby Farm for 32 of those years. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford A. Nyland and two daughters, Colleen A. Elliot and Cari J. Bykerk. She is survived by her brother Robert Giese (Judy), two daughters, Carol Donnelly and Cathy Jensen (Scott), along with 12 grandchildren and 13 great grand children. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 19th from 3:00-7:00 PM at 8990 211th St. W., Lakeville, MN. We hope you can join us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.