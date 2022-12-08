Dorothy Mary Turner

Dorothy Turner, 97 of Burnsville, passed away December 3, 2022 with family at her bedside.
Dorothy was born to Dominic and Gismonda Berti in 1925. She was raised in the then new Italian immigrant community of Cicero, Illinois. Dorothy's first language was Italian, and she remained proud of her Tuscan heritage throughout her life. Everywhere she lived, she always found opportunities to keep up her impressive Italian language skills.
Dorothy was the devoted wife of William 'Bill' Turner (1925-2017). She met Bill at a dance her sorority held for WWII servicemen from the Naval Officer training program at Northwestern University. After Bill's return from service in the South Pacific, they were married in Chicago and moved to Indianapolis. Not long after, they moved to Minneapolis. It was here that they settled into a busy life of family, friends, work and volunteerism.
Dorothy raised her family and assisted Bill in his business before going back to college in the 1970's to complete her degree in Social Work from the University of Minnesota. After earning her degree, she worked for many years as part of the Home Health Care division of St. Mary's Hospital, a model for in-home healthcare at the time.
Throughout her life, Dorothy was an active member of the League of Women Voters, multiple art, library, and humanities associations, and remained to the end a tireless advocate for political and social causes that uplifted the oppressed and promoted equity and social justice.
Dorothy and Bill retired in 1986 and moved to North Carolina where they lived for over 20 years and continued their volunteer work. Dorothy loved art and education and became a Docent at both the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh and the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. Together they also volunteered at their Unitarian Universalist church's new immigrant community service programs, along with Habitat for Humanity.
Dorothy and Bill returned to Minnesota in 2008 and settled in Burnsville where Dorothy continued her love of art and education by volunteering as a Museum Guide at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Survivors are: sons, Christopher, Eric, and Colin (Jan); grandsons, Keith (Erika), Jesse (Maggie), Max (Sarah), Garrett (Laura), Erica (Travis), Brent, Mitchell, Sophia; and great grandchildren, Nathaniel, Henry, Mollie, and Emma.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Minnesota Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 10715 Zenith Ave. S., Bloomington 55431 with a reception following at the Nicollet Plaza Condominiums, 150 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN 55337.
Memorials may be sent to the Minnesota Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship or charities that work to alleviate hunger.
