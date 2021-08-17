of Rosemount, passed away peacefully on August 15th at the age of 83 surrounded by her family. Born in Long Prairie, MN to George and Elizabeth Laumeyer, Dorothy moved to Minneapolis after high school where she met her husband, Joe from Farmington in 1958. Dorothy will be remembered for her love of family, music and her homemade baked goods, especially her toffee bars! She was an incredible mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. Dorothy is preceded in death by husband, Joe and son, George. She is survived by her son, Tom (Tom Rauscher); daughters, Liz (Craig) Eul and Mary Pothen, grandchildren: Megan (Jason) Burdick, Danny Eul, Joey & Jenna Pothen; great-grandson, Jackson Burdick; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Akin and Nancy Akin; brother-in-law, Jerome Stoffel; many nieces, nephews and close friends. Visitation is 4-8 PM, Wednesday, August 18 at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave, Apple Valley. Funeral Mass is 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 19, 2021 with visitation one hour before at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Ave. W., Rosemount. Dorothy will be laid to rest with her husband, Joe at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to The Alzheimer’s Association or Brighton Hospice MN. Henry W. Anderson Mortuary (952) 432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
