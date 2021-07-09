Doris A Beason

Doris passed away peacefully at age 95, on June 19, 2021. She was born on December 2, 1925 in Northrup, MN to Arthur and Elizabeth Grein Welker, and baptized into Christ on December 20, 1925 in Lakefield, MN. Doris went to St. Louis, MO in 1944 to train as a Registered Nurse in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. After graduation in 1947, she worked at the Sioux Falls, IA, VA hospital where she met her future husband Gerald. They married in Lakefield on December 15, 1950 and had 47 years together. Doris enjoyed being a nurse at Lakefield Hospital for many years before switching to be a factory nurse at Toro in Windom, MN, where she eventually retired. Doris and Gerald enjoyed many winters in McAllen, TX, before Gerald’s passing on February 27, 1997. Hobbies included playing cards, knitting, bowling, golfing, MN Twins fan, and playing softball. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, and her younger sister LaVonne DeMent (Joe). She is survived by two brothers Ray Welker (Karen) and John Welker (Mary Ann), her children Sherry Beason, Michael Beason, Thomas Beason, and Susan Kaulbars (John); three grandchildren Jaime Hower Young (Bill), Ryan Kaulbars (Annemarie), and Stephanie Kaulbars, plus two greatgrandchildren Grace Hower and Yoselyn Garcia Kaulbars. A celebration of life will be held Friday July 9th at Messiah Lutheran Church, Lakeville, MN. Visitation 10 a.m., funeral 11 a.m., and lunch following. Burial is at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
