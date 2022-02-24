Doreen Marie Deschene

Doreen Marie (Houle) Deschene, age 76, of Burnsville, passed away on February 15, 2022 while enjoying the winter in Florida.
Dee was born on November 11, 1945 in Bottineau, ND to Aloysius and Lillian (Dostaler) Houle.
She graduated from Dunseith High School and moved to St. Paul, MN where she met John Deschene at a local dance hall. John and Dee married on June 8, 1968, moved to Burnsville, and raised 6 children.
Dee had an easy-going, fun-loving personality who lit up the room with her broad smile and infectious laugh. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family and loved spending time together. She was an avid card player, enjoyed traveling, and doing a variety of crafts. In her later years, she was active in the senior center playing cards and attending events and loved spending winters in Florida with her sisters and brothers.
Doreen is survived by her children Tammy (Ted) Schirck, Craig (Jennifer) Deschene, Deanna (Paul) Robinson, Tina Deschene, Keri (Stacey) Leecy & Shawn Deschene; grandchildren Jason & Sara Schirck, Luke & Bella Deschene, Casey, Emily & Nicholas Robinson, Austin (Kristina) Deschene, Jordan & Alexis Boerboom, Parker, Kal & baby due in April Leecy; siblings Keith (Bonnie) Houle, Shirley (Norman) Vandal, Sr. Sharon Houle, Emma Jean Houle, Gary (Roberta) Houle, Allen Houle, Ronald (Janet) Houle, Pam Hagen and sister-in law Corene Houle.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years; parents; siblings, Kenneth, JoAnn & Michael; and grandchildren, Cameron & Brooke.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11am on Friday, March 11, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W 125th St. Savage, MN. Visitation will be held at 5-8pm, Thursday March 10 at White Funeral Homes, 128 Nicollet Ave S., Burnsville, MN and one hour prior to the Memorial Mass at the church. Private interment will occur at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sharing & Caring Hands or Catholic Charities.
