Donna Mae (Roschen) Dennehey, age 61, of Gold River CA., formerly of Farmington, MN passed away January 29, 2021 in Roseville, CA after her courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Joyce Roschen and brother, Jim Roschen. Donna is survived by her husband Mark, son Jacob (Eva), stepdaughter Katie and stepson David. Brothers: Gary, Danny, Mark (Krissi) and Brad (Karen). Sisters: Kathy (Joe), Lori (Tim), Karen (Duane), Vicki (Wally), Melissa (Dave) and sister-in-law, Melissa. Also survived by her grandchildren Mikayla, Michael and Addie Dennehey and Lilly Frank, also by. Donna had a passion for the ocean, walks, puzzles, music and dancing. She was known for infectious smile, fun spirit, generosity her love for her family and friends. Donna never stopped fighting her battle with cancer. She was determined and stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. You are invited to join us for a memorial service at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville, MN, (952-469-2723) on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2 pm. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 PM. All are welcome. Her ashes will be scattered at a future date. Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
