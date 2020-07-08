Jan 22, 1946 - July 4, 2020 Donald William McKenzie, age 74 of Burnsville, MN, passed away on July 4, 2020, at his home from natural causes. Don was born on January 22, 1946 to Donald and Beatrice (Field) McKenzie in Grand Forks, ND. He was baptized and later confirmed at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. He graduated from Central High School and went on to attend the University of North Dakota where he graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration and was also a proud member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, class of 1969. After college, Don went on to become a Captain in the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War and earning the Bronze Star Medal. After 6.5 years in the Army, he settled in Apple Valley, MN, where he worked as a manager at the Big Apple Roller Skating Rink. Later, he became the owner of Skateville, a roller rink in Burnsville, MN. Don was admired and loved for his intelligence, quick wit, sense of humor, compassion, and service mentality among other things. His passions included hunting and fishing with his best friend of many years, Bill, and traveling with his family. Don is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving partner, Donna J. Adamson; her daughter, Raindi (Chris) Mayo of Sarasota, FL; his former wife, Diane, and their four children, daughter, Stacy (Ryan) Dehnel of Apple Valley; son, Jason (Amy) McKenzie of Lakeville; daughter Jaime (Jason Bruxvoort) of Lakeville; son, Steven (Christina Panek) McKenzie of Elko New Market; grandchildren, Piper, Brice, Chase, Ryleigh, and Blake; sister, Barbara Chisholm, of Grand Forks, ND; nephews, Scott (Sara) Chisholm of Apple Valley, and Ryan Chisholm of West Fargo, ND; and niece Julie (Mark) Cuthbert of Hartland, WI. Service of remembrance to be held at a later date. Memorials to 360 Communities in Burnsville, MN. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.