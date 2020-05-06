Donald Everett Moe, age 86 of Burnsville passed away April 28, 2020. Preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kate Jach; parents Berdines (Bert) and Bertha Moe; siblings: Norma Conner and Jim Moe. Survived by wife Delores; children: Karla (Dan) Jach, Kay (Tom) Duffy, Erik (Virginia Tollefson); grandchildren: Justin, Mitchel, Cole, McKenna, and Kayla; also by other loving family and many friends. Private service due to COVID-19 at 11 AM Saturday, May 9, at White Funeral Home (12804 Nicollet Ave) Burnsville. The service will be live-streamed through Facebook. Please check the funeral home website (whitefuneralhomes.com) for updates on the link for the livestream. White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.