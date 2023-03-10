Donald "Donnie" M. Borgen, Sr.

Donald "Donnie" Max Borgen Sr., age 79, passed away at his home in Elko New Market on February 28, 2023.
Donnie was preceded in death by parents Albert and Regina (Chalmers) Borgen, step mother Ruth (Pass) Borgen, sister Elaine (Borgen) Cross and Allen Borgen.
Donnie is survived by wife of 54 years, Linda (Anderson) Borgen; children, Donald Jr. "DJ" (Kim) Borgen, Melissa (Adam) Barsness; grandchildren, Tyson, Levi, Jacob, Noah, Kolten, Jace, Harper; one great-granddaughter, Violet; and sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and their spouses.
Donnie served 5-1/2 years in the U.S. Army and was very proud to serve his country.
Donnie was an over-the-road truck driver most of his life and had over 4 million, accident-free miles before he retired in September 2016. He was also proud that he was selected Minnesota Driver of the Month in January 2008. He competed with 11 other drivers for Minnesota Truck Driver of the Year for 2008.
Donnie resided in Elko New Market for 54 years and liked to "saunter" down to the Bullseye Saloon for the morning "coffee clutch" - of course there was no coffee consumed. Donnie had an infectious laugh and could tell one joke after another to keep everyone laughing. He will be deeply missed.
Celebration of Life March 25th at Bullseye Saloon, 1-5 p.m.
