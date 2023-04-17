Donald Patrick Gamer, 86 years young, passed away suddenly in Apache Junction, Arizona on April 4, 2023. Our home is in Farmington, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by brother Kurt, mother Phyllis, father Harold, many aunts and uncles.
Don was a 23-year Veteran in Korea and Viet Nam. Sixteen years in the Navy, he spent most of his time on aircraft carriers. He spent 7-1/2 years in the Active Army Reserves.
After he retired from military service, he became a carpenter of 23 years for Opus Corporation in Minneapolis.
He was a life member of the Farmington VFW Post 7662 and served as commander several times throughout his life.
Born in Madison, Wisconsin May 29, 1936.
He is survived of 36 years by his loving wife Marcia; children, Robyn Dencklau, Wendy Dencklau (Bob Bernier), Rusty Dencklau (Nicole); grandchildren, Courtney Dencklau, Kyle Haeg, Maxwell Dencklau, Emma Dencklau, Jorden Hopkins and Gage Anderson; great- grandchildren, Drake Dencklau and Charlotte Dencklau; sister Carol Thure (Mike); niece Diane Yazzie (Tom); nephews, Scott Ersfeld and Tony Ersfeld.
When he retired, his dream was to be in Arizona for the winters. It became reality in 2022, so he had two good years of 4 wheeling in the mountains, sitting at the pool, and making new friends and traveling.
We had many good years of going to many places on vacations. Although being in the Navy, he traveled the world three times, but this time we enjoyed it together.
In the summer, he enjoyed boating, fishing, camping and cribbage in Waterville, Minnesota.
Don will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis (date yet to be determined).
Don's Memorial Service will be held at Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Road, Farmington, MN 55024, 651-463-4100, on Monday, May 15 at 11:00 A.M. with light lunch to follow.
