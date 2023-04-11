Donald Cleeland Walker, age 92 of Burnsville, MN, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023.
Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Carol; brother, Gordon; parents, Robert Cleeland and Thelma Evelyn (Burk) Walker.
Survived by daughter, Cheryl Walker; son, Robert (Catherine) Walker; grandchildren, Julie Walker and Jason (Bridget) Walker; great grandson, Wyatt Cleeland Walker; brother, Dayton; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Don was born in Cloquet, MN, lived in Barnsville, MN and Deer Park, WI and attended high school in New Richmond, WI. He studied engineering at the University of Minnesota, and moved to Pittsburg, PA for his first job at Dravo Corporation, when he met his wife Carol at the Coraopolis United Methodist Church. Upon returning to Minnesota in 1968 to work at Control Data Corporation, in the early days of computer programming development, they settled in Burnsville where Don became an active member of River Hills United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities over the years, most recently on the Memorials Committee, the Building Committee during the last renovation, and regularly enjoying fellowship at the Methodist Mens' breakfasts. Don played a fully committed and engaged role in any capacity he was asked to serve.
Later in his professional career, Don worked at TKDA, an engineering, architecture and planning firm, where he contributed to numerous projects in Minneapolis. Don was a member of the Grand Lodge of Minnesota as a freemason for 71 years. He was active with Minnehaha Lodge No. 165 and earned his 32nd degree at the Scottish Rite Temple of Minneapolis. Don was a well loved member of the Ebenezer Ridges Community at Arbor Lane in Burnsville, where he was an avid bridge player and active participant in Life Long Learning Activities, including art classes that inspired him to become a prolific painter of nature and animals in his later years.
A celebration of Donald's life will be held Thursday, April 13, 11 am at Ebenezer Ridges Care Center Chapel, 13820 Community Drive, Burnsville, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service at 10 am, and reception immediately following the service at 12 noon. Interment at 2 pm, Acacia Park Cemetery, 2151 Pilot Knob Road, Mendota Heights, MN 55120.
In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorials in his name to Ebenezer Ridges Life Long Learning, 13810 Community Drive, Burnsville, MN 55337.
