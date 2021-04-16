Dolores Mae Johnson

Johnson, Dolores Mae, age 92 of Farmington passed away peacefully April 11, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband, Wendell; parents, Miles Sr. and Hilda Feist; brothers, Miles Jr. and Lyle Feist; son-in-law, Mike Lovett. Survived by her children, Karen Lovett (J. Nile Fischer), Wendell Jr. (Barbara), Bruce (Claire), Leslie (Jim) Kasel, Daryl (Greg) Almquist, Marcia (Marvin) Rother, Reesa (Mike) Koepke, and Eric (Jean); 20 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; also by other loving family and friends. Visitation from 9am-11:30am Saturday, April 17, 2021 at White Funeral Home (301 3rd Street) Farmington. A Private family service will follow on Saturday with burial at Corinthian Cemetery. Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374
