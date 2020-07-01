Dolores "Dee" Detlefsen

Detlefsen, Dolores “Dee”, age 92 of Burnsville passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 surrounded by her five children. Preceded in death by her husband, Roy. Survived by her children: Diane (Rick) Zaske, Kirk (Julie), Glenn (Louise), Joyce Komorouski, and David (Julie); Grandchildren: Matthew (Renee’) Zaske, Michelle (Kyle) Koren, Kristi (Bryce) Peterson, Karl Detlefsen, Keith (Jaye) Detlefsen, Kent ( Kelley) Detlefsen, Erik (Julie) Detlefsen, Katie (McKinley) Dahl, Sara Detlefsen, and Hailey Detlefsen. Great grandchildren: Brooklyn, Evelyn, Mackenzie, Tanner, Kaitlynn, Cole, Taylor, Beau, Jagr, Keegan, Kollins and Lucy; siblings: Betty and Donnie (Jean); sister-in-law, Laverne and brother-in-laws: Deane (Shirley) and Paul (Barb); also by other loving relatives and friends. Memorial service was held 11am Thursday, July 2, 2020, at White Funeral Home (12804 Nicollet Ave.) Burnsville. Memorial Visitation was one hour prior to the service from 10-11am. Interment of ashes: Ft Snelling. The family understands the limitations of many people coming to the service due to Covid-19. Online expressions of sympathy or a card are very much appreciated and are a great way to show your condolences if you are unable to attend the service. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080
