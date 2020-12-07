Dianne J. McCauley (Lantz)

Dianne McCauley, age 82 of Burnsville, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Dennis; and parents, Donald and Bernice. Survived by sons, Mark (Kara) and Bob (Jill); grandsons, Tyler, Kaden, Daniel (Kelsey), Jake and Joey; uncle, Glen Wilcox; nieces; nephews; and many other family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage with interment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Burnsville. KLECATSKY & SONS EAGAN CHAPEL www.klecatskys.com 651-454-9488
