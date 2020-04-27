Dianne Ebbenga, age 70 of Savage, passed away surrounded by her family on April 23, 2020. Online condolences can be left at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com and cards mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 104 1st St. W, Jordan, MN 55352. Dianne Marie Dirks was born on May 10, 1949 in Worthington, MN, to parents Robert and Elizabeth (Bartholomaus) Dirks. She was one of four children. While working as a waitress, Dianne often waited on a young man, Rodney (Rick) Ebbenga. After being served numerous hot beef sandwiches and chocolate milks, Rick finally gained the courage to ask Dianne on a date. Not long after, Dianne and Rick exchanged wedding vows on August 17, 1968, in Worthington, MN. They were blessed with many years together and a loving family. The young couple settled in Hickson, ND where they raised their family. Eventually, Dianne and Rick moved to the Twin Cities. Dianne enjoyed traveling and socializing with her longtime friend group, The Vegas 12. She loved going out for lunch, hanging out at the lake, dancing, walking Ginny her dog and having a good time with family and friends. She was also a member of the Red Hat Damsels and the Fun and Friendship Club of Burnsville for many years. While Dianne was a wonderful friend, she was an even better wife, mother, and grandmother. Dianne was caring and devoted. She instilled love and laughter into every moment, whether it was playing games with the grandchildren or exploring new places. Dianne is loved and missed by her daughters, Theresa Ebbenga, Tanya (Seifu) Alemu; grandchildren, Courtney Olson, Nicholas Olson, Zachary Alemu, Ethan Alemu, Rebecca Flood; siblings, David (Cyndi) Dirks, Donna (Lloyd) Gardner; other loving relatives and friends. Dianne is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Rodney Ebbenga; brother and sister-in-law, Dwayne and Patsy Dirks, and her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Dirks. Arrangements with Ballard Sunder Funeral Home & Cremation, Prior Lake.
