Diann M. Holen, age 77, of Webster, died peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital New Prague. Diann was born on November 10, 1942 in Veblen, SD to Valentine and Genevive (Ochalla) Resler, Jr. She was raised in Rutland, ND and graduated from Rutland High School. Diann married the love of her life, Charles E. Holen, on October 27, 1962 in Geneseo, ND. The couple lived in the Lakeville area for 25 years before settling in Webster. Diann was a woman of deep faith, whose strong Catholic roots saw her active in St. Nicholas Catholic Church in New Market, MN. She was an inspiration to many with her weekly attendance at Chapel. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and her family always came first. She loved to cross-stitch, especially baby blankets and Christmas stockings; she was currently working on baby blanket number 79! Diann is survived by her loving husband, Charles; children, Brenda (Gene) Thielbar of Montgomery, Bradley Holen of Webster, Chris (Jenine) Holen of Savage, Darcy Holen of Lakeville, Darin Holen & fiancé, Melissa Peers of Webster; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Juliann Vislisel of Fargo, ND, Leonard (Gladys) Resler of Lindstrom, MN, George (Gail) Resler of Breckenridge, MN, Alfred Reseler of Ramsey, MN; sister-in-law, Donna Reseler of Minneapolis. Diann is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, baby Chris; brothers, Aloisius and Lawrence Resler. Services will be held at a later date. bruzekfuneralhome.com
