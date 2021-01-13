Derek Schonewill age 43 of Burnsville passed away December 28,2020. Preceded in death by mother Sandra. Survived by wife Jamie, son Tyler, daughter Natasha, sister Shana (Todd) and many other family and friends. Celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date.
