Dennis Sickler, 72, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his home in Farmington. Dennis Albert Sickler was born on May 5, 1947 to Albert and Viola (Rohr) Sickler in Dickinson, ND. Dennis went to country school through the eighth grade and later graduated from St. Mary’s High School in New England, ND. Dennis went on to attend National College of Business in Rapid City, SD. It was during his two years there that he met Elizabeth “Betty” Ryman. They were married on August 26, 1967 and stayed in Rapid City for a year before moving to Regent, ND. They were in Regent for two years before moving to South St. Paul for a year and finally settling in Farmington. Dennis worked for various companies, all of which as a bookkeeper. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, computer games, western shows and feeding his birds. Dennis was also known for making it to all his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He loved going to their games. Dennis loved his family and was a calm and patient man. He will be dearly missed. Dennis is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty”; children, Cory (Chris) of Northfield, Chad (Julie) of Rosemount, and Carrie (Jeff) Kubes of Veseli; grandchildren, Steven, Hailey, Jeffrey Kubes and Angie Kubes; and siblings, Terry (Karen) of Winchester, OR, Galen (Marcia) of Gladstone, ND and Sheila (Curt) Lefor of Bumpass, VA. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Viola (Rohr). Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Benson and Langehough Funeral Home and Cremation, Northfield. www.northfieldfuneral.com
Dennis Sickler
