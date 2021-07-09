Dennis Lee Cardey, age 80, of Apple Valley, MN, passed away on June 28, 2021. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Oramel; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Pat Patzner; brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Lorraine Cardey, and brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Helen Cardey. Dennis is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lucette (White); sons Ron (Lynn), Mark (Natalie), and Scott (Claudette); plus six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service was held July 6, 2021, at Berean Baptist Church in Burnsville, MN. Interment will occur September 25, 2021, in Dennis’s hometown of Potosi, WI.
