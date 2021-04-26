On October 18, 1942, Dennis Bernard Reiman was born to Laura and Bernard Reiman in Princeton, MN. He was brought into God’s family through his infant baptism and later his confirmation of faith in the Lutheran church. He moved to his eternal home in heaven on April 19, 2021 at the age of 78. Dennis graduated from Princeton High School in 1962, earned a Bachelor of Arts in religion from Augsburg College in 1966, and graduated from Luther Seminary in 1970 with a Master of Divinity. He served as pastor in North Dakota, Chicago and South Dakota. He then attended the University of Minnesota where he earned a nursing home administrator’s license and a certificate of health administration in 2000 following which he served as administrator in Slayton, St. Paul, Owatonna and Rushford, MN. Dennis retired in 2007 and further worked as interim administrator in nursing homes located in Wisconsin, Illinois, South Carolina and Minnesota. Preceding Dennis in death were his parents and a younger brother Ronald. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret “Peggy,” daughter Heather (and husband Tupac), son Nathan and grandson Diego. Dennis will be greatly missed by his family and all those who knew him. Arrangements were under the direction of: Washburn-McReavy.com Strobeck Johnson 952-938-9020 1400 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN
