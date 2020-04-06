Deborah "Scheer" Anne Axmacher

Deborah Anne Scheer Axmacher was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on April 8, 1954. She passed away peacefully after being visited by numerous family members and friends on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Deb lost her battle with cancer after fighting bravely for the last year. Deb was a lifelong learner who earned her Bachelors in Science in Nursing, a Masters Degree in Business and a Masters Degree in Nursing, and attended law school. She was a devoted nurse and after a storied career in multiple positions in the OR, retired after 5 years as the Director of Perioperative Services at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, Minnesota. She had a terrific sense of humor, an incredible vocabulary, and was a fierce and faithful friend. She was also a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, leader, and colleague to many. The lives she touched and the people she influenced are too numerous to mention. Deb is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Florence Bach Scheer and is survived by her sisters, Mary Pat and Linda; her husband, Joseph; her sons Kurt (Kristen) and Erich (Jessica); and five grandchildren, Scarlett, Madeline, Grayson, Owen, and Wyatt who she loved dearly. Due to the current global health crisis, arrangements for a celebration of life will be delayed until a future date at White Funeral Home in Burnsville, Minnesota. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be sent to St. Stevens Human Services, 2309 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55404.
