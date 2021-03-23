Dean L. Hahn, age 87, of Burnsville, MN passed away peacefully, on January 5, 2021 at home with family by his side. He was born on September 8, 1933 in Northwood, IA to Nellie (Oyer) and Lorenz Hahn. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Neal. He is survived by his sisters, Lorrie Fjermestad, Sandy Quanstrom, and Sidney (Brian) Curtis. He is also survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Ann (Wildin) and their six children, James (Lori) Hahn, LuAnn Hahn, DeAnn (Doug) Anderson, John (Lynda) Hahn, Alyson Ann Hahn, and Heidi Ann (John) Hahn, along with grandchildren, Justin (Marette), Derek, Rylee (Britt), Rachael, and Jayden. Dean graduated from Albert Lea High School in Minnesota and was the Outstanding Athlete-Basketball, Class of 1951. He attended college at St. Olaf and Mankato State where he played football and basketball. At Mankato State, he met his wife Barbara Ann (Wildin) from Owatonna, MN and they married in 1955. Dean graduated college in 1956 and began teaching Chemistry in Caledonia, MN, where he also coached the basketball and football team. He then went to work at the Minnesota State Health Department in Mankato before he started his career at Hawkins Chemical Inc. In 1964, Dean began at Hawkins Chemical Inc. and the family moved to Burnsville, MN. Over their 56 years in Burnsville, they have had three different houses, but always stayed where they made their home and raised six children. Dean’s career at Hawkins Chemical started as a salesman, but he went on to become Vice President, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. Barbara stayed home raising their six children, teaching Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School. After the children were grown, she taught country dance for many years. Dean coached basketball, baseball, and softball teams for his children and also helped at horse shows, announcing or running the gate. Dean loved to joke and make people laugh, so I hope his memory brings a smile to your face and makes you think of some special moment with him, that would make him happy. He loved having coffee with his friends, working out at the club, and watching sports. Both he and Barbara went to all the children and the grandchildren’s games and were avid fans of the Gophers, Twins, Timberwolves, and the Vikings. He was many different things to many different people, but to all of us he was ‘Our Dad’ and we miss him dearly. This year has been especially challenging, so the family will be doing a private ‘Celebration of Life’ when we can all safely be together again.
