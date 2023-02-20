David William Achtenberg

David William Achtenberg, age 56, of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly on February 15, 2023.

Dave was born on November 29, 1966 to Virgil and Geri Achtenberg in St. Paul, MN. Dave graduated from Mahtomedi High School in 1985 and went on to study at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.