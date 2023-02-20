David William Achtenberg, age 56, of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly on February 15, 2023.
Dave was born on November 29, 1966 to Virgil and Geri Achtenberg in St. Paul, MN. Dave graduated from Mahtomedi High School in 1985 and went on to study at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
In 1997, he met the love of his life, Anna Marie Newlin on a blind date. Anna and Dave were married for 22 years and had four children, Ashlee, Vince, Beau, and Braxton, and one granddaughter, Auden
Dave "Achtie," was an incredibly generous man whose life revolved around taking care of others. He was a perfectionist in everything he did and trusted and supported his wife in developing successful businesses over the years. Dave lived for his children and his wife, while loving his whole family including his two dogs. He grew up playing football and this love of football transitioned in later years to watching his children and the Minnesota Vikings play the game. He loved traveling with his family and found his happy place at the family lake home.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Virgil.
He is survived by wife, Anna; children, Ashlee (Patrick) Soberg, Vincent, and twin boys Braxton and Beau; granddaughter, Auden; mother, Geri; sisters, Lynn (Scott) Erickson, Lori (Paul) Lessard, Lisa (Joe) Brummer, and Leah (Dan) Martin; also by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 2-5 PM Saturday, February 25, 2023 at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville (952-469-2723).
Dave loved being up north at his lake home. This spring he was looking forward to planting beautiful maple trees on the lake shore. In lieu of flowers, we have decided to keep Dave's Legacy at the Lake by planting the maple trees he so desired. Contributions to Dave's Legacy on the Lake will be through Venmo (the last four digits of phone number 3089) https://account.venmo.com/u/Legacy-on-the-lake
