David T. Roland II

A Beautiful Life Lived Through Story and Service
Our beloved David Timothy Roland II was a deeply caring, kind, witty, and effervescent human who left this world unexpectedly due to natural causes, in February of 2022, at the age of 27.
Born February 18, 1994, David was an old soul who loved and supported his family, friends, and adorable cat - Bella. He adored a clever meme, a delicious meal, and an engaging conversation. He was a voracious reader and writer, with a penchant for sci-fi and fantasy stories with richly developed civilizations. This love inspired him to write his own and over the last few years he was in the process of writing an expansive science fiction epic. He also penned many a thoughtful opinion piece for the Gustavus Weekly (the campus paper at his alma mater) and engaged in legislative writing for the State of MN.
As a graduate of the School of Environmental Studies (SES), David cultivated a lifelong environmental ethic and was particularly passionate about the rehabilitation and protection of our waters. He had a strong sense of civic engagement and was an active participant in political campaigns from the time he was old enough to walk. He majored in Political Science and Environmental Studies and minored in Music at Gustavus Adolphus College and took his education to the halls of the MN legislature.
He had a keen sense of adventure, traveling to Scotland and Iceland with SES, and France, Wales, and England with the Gustavus Choir - allowing each trip to broaden his understanding of what it means to be a human in this world; his eyes and heart were open to new experiences and ways of being. He found sanctuary in the woods and wild spaces of the world.
From an early age, David was involved in theatre and music, and when he finally found his voice it was as though a light came on inside of him. He truly was a conduit for song.
David transitioned from this earthly plane following his dad, Timothy Roland and his grandparents, Louis and Fredericka Hamann and David and Mary Roland.
A big and loving family stays behind to mourn his loss: his mom, Mary Hamann-Roland; his sisters, Brie Roland, Stefani Fox and Tara Roland; his niece and nephew, Marlow and Felix Fox; his brothers-in-law, Mark Fox and Dustin Thompson; his extended fur baby family, Luna, Max, Sadie and Bechley; and his many aunts, uncles and cousins of the Hamann and Roland clans.
David was a champion of the people, especially those who most needed an ally. In his memory, let us take inspiration from him: be kind to and help one another, be a good steward of our planet, be unabashedly yourself.
Please join us in a communal celebration of the wonderful life of David T. Roland II on June 25th from 2 PM - 4 PM at the YMCA Gathering Pines in Lakeville, MN. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Friends of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.
Just as David lived a life through wondrous story, his spirit will forever remain in the stories and memories we share.
