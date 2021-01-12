David Ray Williams

Sept. 29, 1935 - January 9, 2021 Passed away in his sleep watching his favorite sport football. Survived by his wife Jane, sister Gloria, daughter Dianne Fulford, son John (Kimberly) Grinstead, daughter Anne-Marie Harvego, 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Ray and Dorothy Williams, son Steven, daughter Cindy, and daughter Pamela. Services will be later. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.