David Joseph Popp, age 72, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at his home in Lakeville. He was born June 9, 1949 in Little Falls Minnesota to Arnie and Alvine Popp.
Dave grew up in Little Falls, attended St. Mary's Grade School and Little Falls Senior High School (Class of '67). After high school Dave attended Brainerd Junior College. He later joined the Navy and served during the Viet Nam War. During his enlistment, he married the love of his life, Patricia Grams. After his honorable discharge, he and Patty moved back to Little Falls, MN to raise their family. He attended St. Paul Technical College and became skilled in watchmaking and clock repair. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and playing with the tractors at his brother Wayne's farm in Iowa. He was a Master Bonfire Builder and some of those fires were legendary. He loved fishing, a passion he got from his father and handed down to his youngest son Jesse. He loved playing horse-shoe and being outdoors. Nothing made him more happy than spending time with his family. He was proud of all of his children and grandchildren. Dave was a very kind man and had a heart of gold. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arnie and Alvine Popp of Little Falls and brother Ronald Popp.
He is survived by his daughter, Amber (Pete) Moeller of St Francis, sons Lee Popp (Josephine) of Farmington, Jesse Popp of Lakeville; grandchildren Jade Moeller, Makayla Moeller, Maya Moeller, Miranda Popp, Davey Popp, Dalton Popp; great grandchildren Blaire and Nolan; Brothers Wayne (Phoeba) Popp and Arnie (Pam) Popp and Sister, Joan Scholl.
Visitation Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10 a.m., Hosanna Church, 9600 163rd St W, Lakeville, MN 55044. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m.
