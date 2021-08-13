David J. Midtvedt

David Midtvedt passed away at River Valley Care home in Live Oak, CA at the young at heart age of 74 from Alzheimer’s Dementia. He was born in Minneapolis, MN to Harold and Dolores Midtvedt. He graduated from Lakeville High School will honors, was homecoming king, a star quarterback, and lead the wrestling team that won the state championship. After attending St. John’s College for two years, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve during the Vietnam era. David moved to California in 1984 and opened a construction business with his wife which they operated for the next 30 years. David enjoyed traveling, fishing and the great outdoors, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rosemarie; his two children Lisa and David O.; a grandson Matthew and many other relatives. He’ll be truly missed by everyone who knew him. David will rest in peace at Corinna Cemetery in Annandale, MN. A family celebration of life is planned for a later date.
