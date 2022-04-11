David "Diamond" Stephen Kulics

Dave "Diamond" Kulics, age 74, of Carver, MN, passed peacefully surrounded in the love of family and Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ April 6, 2022.
A time of gathering held on Tuesday, April 12, from 4-6 pm, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN and on Wednesday, April 13, from 10-10:45 am, with a Celebration of Life at 11 am, both at Hope Lutheran Church, 201 Hope Avenue, Jordan with Pastor Steve Thompson presiding and Dave's grandchildren as urn bearers. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Dave's memory to Bags of Smiles, a 501c non-profit organization. Email Kristen.burma@gmail.com for more information.
Born September 12, 1946, in Lorain, OH, to Stephen and Gladys Kulics. David married Kay Quigley May 19, 1979, in Marion, OH. Shortly after, they, along with two of their children, relocated to Minnesota that same year.
Dave's career spanned many phases: working at O.M. Scott Co., The Marion Paper Co., Toro Co., and Trend Enterprises before venturing out on his own to start KSM-Kulics Sales & Marketing in 1992. He earned the trust and respect of all his customers and mentored several manufacturers and retail locations to their own success.
Dave was a wonderful, supportive son, husband, father, and grandfather. He loved baseball and traveling with and supporting his two sons at every level of play. He also coached his daughter's softball teams and watched her play tennis. Hockey became another favorite sport, watching his son, Seth and grandsons play. He was a long time Cleveland Browns fan, hoping someday to see them play in the Super Bowl. He loved watching his grandchildren play their sports. Dave was a church youth leader and co-coordinator of the church's Christmas pageant for several years. He loved spending time at his cabin in Ely, MN, relaxing by the lake and gardening.
He enjoyed playing golf, especially with his sons and grandsons. Dave was a BIG Promoter of Kristen's non-profit, Bags of Smiles, and looked forward each year to golfing with his friends in the BOS' golf tournament and bowling event with his grandchildren. He was a supporter/participant in the annual Jordan Firemen's Golf Tournament and many other non-profit organizations.
Forever missed, Dave will be forever loved by wife, Kay; children, Kevin (Dana) Kulics, Kristen (Aric) Burma, Seth (Lindsey) Kulics; grandchildren, Landon Kulics, Mason Kulics, Jagger Kulics, Zachary Burma, Preston Kulics, Reese Kulics; sisters-in-law, Jane Kulics, Lynn (George) Kolarik; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Greeting Dave home in Heaven are his parents, Stephen and Gladys and brother, Dan Kulics.
