David Courtney Baker, age 58, of Lakeville, MN, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was born in Devils Lake, ND, on July 29, 1961, to Dorothy and Orville Baker. He was raised in Eagan, MN, and attended Burnsville High School. In 1983, David met Julie Frederiksen, and the couple married in August of 1990. The following year, they welcomed their first son, Collin. Two years later, Aaron, their second son, joined the family. David worked as an electrician at Midland Electric before starting his own electrical company, CA Electric. David was driven by the spirit of competition - baseball and golf were his passion. He loved to coach his sons and was a volunteer in Lakeville sports for many years, where he cherished countless memories and relationships. David was also an animal lover and generous treat giver that will forever be missed by his grand-pets and the neighborhood dogs. David is survived by his parents, Dorothy and Orville Baker; wife, Julie Baker; sons, Collin (Kate) and Aaron Baker; sister, Cathy (Chris) Hughes; and aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at Casperson Park, 19720 Juno Trail, Lakeville, MN 55044, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. The memorial service will start at 5:30 p.m. that evening. In lieu of flowers and in memory of David, please send donations to The ALS Association Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota Chapter, 1919 University Ave. W. Suite 175, St. Paul, MN 55104, or the Animal Humane Society, Donor Services Department, 845 Meadow Lane N., Golden Valley, MN 55422.
