Darlene Jenny Stern

Age 71 of Apple Valley, born May 25, 1949 in Willmar, MN, the daughter of Erwin and Sally (Kuechle) Haag. She graduated from Willmar High School in 1967 and Willmar Tech Institute in 1968. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Stern, Jr. on August 8, 1970 in Willmar. The couple lived in Minneapolis until 1977 when they purchased their home in Apple Valley. The family are members of Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Darlene enjoyed crocheting, needle point, reading, and family vacations and gatherings throughout the year. She especially enjoyed vacations with family and friends to the Park Rapids area on Potato and Fish Hook Lakes and to the Brainard area on Gull Lake. After retirement, she also enjoyed wintering in Texas with friends of more than 40 years. Darlene died on July 8, 2020 at her home in Apple Valley after a 2 year battle with cancer. We want to thank the staff at MN Oncology and Fairview Hospice for their outstanding care & compassion. A special thanks to Nurse Emily at MN Oncology who was with Darlene her entire journey. Darlene is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Bill; son, Jeffrey (Jill) Stern; daughter, Erin Stern and her 2 mutts Howie & Herbie; grandsons, Ryan and Nathan; brother, Richard (Lois) Haag and other family and friends. Service, Thursday, call for details and RSVP due to limited number of attendees. Darlene will be laid to rest at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mount Olivet Cathedral of the Pines or the Ft. Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad. Henry W. Anderson (952) 432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
