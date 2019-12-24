Hagen, Darlene D., age 88 of Farmington, passed away on December 19, 2019. Darlene was born on September 25, 1931 in Red Wing, MN, to Ludwig and Elvera Anderson. Darlene is preceded in death by her first husband, Merlin Torseth and husband, Herman Hagen; siblings, Joyce (John) Mohn and Lloyd Anderson; also be her parents. She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Sharon), Gerald, Douglas (Karen) and Bruce (Wendy) Torseth; grandchildren, Wayne Jr., Greg (Tara), Barry (Andrea), Amy (Mike), Jason (Jemma), Justin (Laura) and Alyssa; great grandchildren, Wyatt, Hudson, Anna and Owen; siblings, Edith (Kenneth) Hoffmann; sister-in-law, Nellie Anderson; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service was held 11 AM Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Rd, Farmington with visitation Sunday (12/22) from 5-7 PM at the White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St. Farmington and 1 hr. prior to service at church. Interment, Farmington Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Farmington Lutheran Church. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374
Darlene D. Hagen
