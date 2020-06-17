Daniel H. Nicolai

Nicolai, Daniel H. age 88 of Farmington passed away on June 13, 2020. Preceded in death by 5 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by loving wife Lavonne; sons Daniel (Mary) and David (Michelle) Nicolai; grandchildren Anna, Theresa, Lauren, Elizabeth, Evan and Dallas; great granddaughter Elaina. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Farmington, MN. Visitation 4-8pm Wednesday and one hour prior to Mass ALL AT ST. MICHAELS. Family encourages masks to be worn. Interment, St. Michael’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the donor’s choice. Dan grew up on a farm in Hampton, MN. He graduated from Farmington High School and attended St. John’s University where he double majored in Economics and Philosophy. After college he volunteered in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. Dan’s career in banking spanned over 60 years as owner and operator of Castle Rock Bank. Dan served on numerous committees including the building of Sanford Hospital and the Farmington Swimming Pool, Community Action Council, 360 Communities, Independent Community Bankers, Mn Bankers Association, Dakota County Park Board, Met Council, Lions Club for 59 years, Knights of Columbus, 4-H and County Fair to name a brief few. Dan was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish and golf. But his real love was family. Dan was always one to welcome anyone into his home and life. His grandkids were a major part of life. They each had a place in his heart and each of them were special in their own way. Any chance he could get he would be there for them he would drop what he was doing and give them his full attention. The songs they would sing to the card games even the musical instruments (the toy violin was one of his favorites and the kids!) nothing ever stopped him from having fun. The guidance and his generosity was/is what he was all about. He was always there helping the families, friends, businesses, and customers. He made sure to show family members what it meant to give back or pay it forward. Friends were taught there was no pot at the end of the rainbow, you will have to work to achieve it. Businesspeople looked for the example he was setting and how to treat not only staff but customers too. Customers were always treated fairly from the prominent businesses to the one coming in for their first loan or the kids opening their first savings account. The stories were endless, and the laughter was contagious. The adventures he had were never too big or too small; he genuinely enjoyed life to its fullest. May the adventure never end. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
