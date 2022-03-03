Daniel (Danny) W. Bowling, 52, died unexpectedly at a Ft Myers Beach hospital on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from a massive brain hemorrhage. The fatal hemorrhage occurred on Sunday, February 13, 2022. He remained on life support for several days for family and friends to gather by his side.
Danny was born April 29, 1969, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the second son of Danny and Mary (Adams) Bowling.
Danny began his career at a young age when he started a roofing business called Bowling Roofing in Warner Robins, Georgia. Several years later, he moved his family to Minnesota and launched a successful construction business called Crest Exteriors that enabled him to pursue his dream of owning and operating several businesses. Danny was a selfless, generous person who touched many people's lives in various ways. He was always willing to give a less fortunate person a chance at a job to help them turn their life around. Most recently, as a registered organ donor he has saved the lives of three people. Others will continue to benefit from his generous gift of life and hope.
Outside of work, Danny loved spending time with his five grandchildren and making sure everyone knew how awesome they were. He enjoyed golfing, spending time in Ft Myers Beach with family and friends and trying his luck at the poker table. He was a great self-taught man who accomplished many successes throughout his lifetime. He will forever be remembered for wearing his signature color, pink or as he liked to call it 'salmon'.
He was preceded in death by his father Danny Bowling.
Danny is survived by his sons Ty (Courtney); Cole; former wife and mother of his children Theresa Bowling; his grandchildren Rylynn, Gunnar, Wayde, Lennyx and Blayr; significant other Katie Wutschke and her children Kylin and Daniel; his mother Mary; brothers Gregory (Lisa); Kyle (Brittany); David; and by many other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life gathering at Brackett's Crossing Country Club, 17976 Judicial Road, Lakeville MN 55044, on Friday March 18, 2022, beginning at 4:00 p.m. with a service following at 5:00 p.m. There will also be a memorial service held at Emmanuel Church, 1640 W Stones Crossing Rd, Greenwood IN 46143 on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
