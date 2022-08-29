Daniel "Danny" Sherman Andrews

Lovingly referred to by his family as their clown, Danny walked over the rainbow bridge too soon at age 35 on August 11, 2022.

Witty and intelligent; he was a man of many hats, both literally and figuratively. A comedian and writer, he loved to be the center of attention. He was random, weird and funny and often pushed the limits to make people laugh. He had countless friends and would run into someone he knew everywhere he went. He will be remembered for his big hugs and even bigger heart; always willing to lend an ear with empathy and kindness. He loved a good discussion on history or politics.

