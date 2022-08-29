Daniel "Danny" Sherman Andrews

Lovingly referred to by his family as their clown, Danny walked over the rainbow bridge too soon at age 35 on August 11, 2022.
Witty and intelligent; he was a man of many hats, both literally and figuratively. A comedian and writer, he loved to be the center of attention. He was random, weird and funny and often pushed the limits to make people laugh. He had countless friends and would run into someone he knew everywhere he went. He will be remembered for his big hugs and even bigger heart; always willing to lend an ear with empathy and kindness. He loved a good discussion on history or politics.
Danny was born on June 11, 1987 in Shakopee, MN to Pete and Debbie Andrews. While shy as a youngster, he quickly discovered his confidence while attending Marion W. Savage Elementary, where he was voted school President, middle school at Eagle Ridge Junior High where he was in various plays and at the School of Environmental Studies (SES) in Apple Valley, graduating in 2005. Danny played the trumpet and later developed an interest in guitar after spending countless nights hanging out with friends at the Garage, in Burnsville. Danny graduated from Normandale Community College in 2016 and was very proud of his Bachelor's degree in Creative Writing at Hamline University in 2019. While only a few of his poems were published, countless notebooks are filled with his poetry, musings, jokes, book ideas and comedy sketches including, "Midwestern Cowboy" and "The Essential Raoul." The combination of his passion for comedy and his confidence led him into the world of stand-up comedy at several local open mic nights. Danny's humor knew no bounds. No subject was off limits; the time for a joke was never too soon and everyone was fair game.
Danny had a special place in his heart for kids. He especially cherished his nephews James and Luke and his nieces Willow and Crystal. While some lose their youth in adulthood, Danny did not. He wanted to be the fun, crazy, carefree Uncle. He loved spending time with the kids, walking around the zoo, being used as a human jungle gym, dressing up trick or treating, playing games and just being goofy. While Danny's life was short compared to most, he filled his days following his own pursuits and adventures. He lived more in his short 35 years than some ever do. Danny was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his parents Peter and Debbie Andrews of Savage, and sisters Kacie Taverna (Burnsville) and Erin Theoret (Webster).
Everyone touched by Danny's friendship is invited to Hidden Valley Park in Savage on September 11 to remember his life and share stories in collective healing. The casual gathering will be an open house from noon to 10pm. Reflections and memories at 2pm with meal to follow. Life is short, embody Danny's spirit; reach out to an old friend or relative, tell an inappropriate joke too soon, give big hugs and your pets extra snuggles. Be silly, have fun and LIVE. Full obituary can be viewed at Cremation Society of MN.
