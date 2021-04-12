Daniel Joseph Gannon, 9/18/1963-3/29/2021, age 57 of Dundas, MN, grew up in Lakeville, MN. Dan was going through chemo for Urethral Cancer and contracted Covid. He was put on a ventilator March 17, and his body was too weak to resume breathing on his own. Dan owned and operated Danco Automotive for over 25 years. Preceded in death by parents Judy and Mike Gannon and brother-in-law Todd Hochsprung. Survived by wife Kimberly; children Ben and Sarah, step-children Trevor (Heather) and Travis (Sarah) and five grandchildren; step-mom Joy; parents-in-law Connie and Gary Hochsprung; brother Tony (Nadine); sisters Julie (Ron) and Kathleen (Paul); many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Dan’s love of life for racing and working will continue through his Danco shop and his son Ben racing at Elko. He has done so much for the racing community and his memory will live on forever. Celebration of life will take place Wednesday, June 2nd from 4:30-8 p.m. at Dawn’s Corner Restaurant and Bar, 200 Railway St. S., Dundas, MN 55019, food and beverage provided. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Ben and Sarah or a donation to fight cancer.
