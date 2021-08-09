Daniel "Dan" Schroeder

Dan Schroeder, age 79 passed away on April 20, 2021 in Litchfield Park, AZ. Dan was born on March 1, 1942 to Francis “Stub” and Blandina Schroeder. He attended Farmington Public Schools, graduating in 1960. He graduated from Mankato State College with a Business and Accounting degree, working at Stub’s Standard Service during the summers. He served in the Army and then worked for Honeywell and Bull until his retirement. He is survived by his wife Betty; Sisters Jean (Bill) Wagner and Pat (Dick) Jessen; Loving nieces and nephews. There was a private burial next to his parents in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
