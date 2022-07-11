A Celebration of Life for Dale Yozamp is being held by his family on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Casperson Park, Shelter B in Lakeville, from 1-4 p.m., with Memorial service at 2pm.

Formerly a Lakeville resident, Dale passed away on February 11, 2022 in Bentonville, AR, from COVID related complications. Dale's full obituary can be found at Hometownsource.com.

