Dale George Yozamp

Dale Yozamp, 69, formerly of Lakeville, MN departed this world for heaven on February 11, 2022 from Bentonville, Ark.
Dale was born on May 8, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN to Raymond and Marie Yozamp, where he was raised with his 2 older brothers, David and Dwayne until 1967 when they moved to Barrington, Il. There he met and then married Jeannette (Hassil) Yozamp in 1974, and they journeyed 45 years of life together, raising their 5 children in Cary, Il, Woodruff, Wi, and finally Lakeville, MN, until their divorce in 2017. Dale had recently moved to Bentonville, Ark with his significant other.
Dale enjoyed many careers in his lifetime, mostly driving professionally- Semi-Tractor, School and City Transit Bus, and limo driver. An entrepreneur at heart, he also ran several businesses, including Rustic Woods Kennel in Wi, Dr. Vinyl of NE Metro St. Paul, and D& J Detail Shop.
He had been an active member of Cross of Christ Church in Lakeville, National H.O.G., MN Valley Chapter of HOG, and served with the Black Sheep Harley Davidson for Christ Ministry.
He loved hunting, was an avid MN Wild, MN Vikings, and NASCAR fan, but his his main passion was riding his Harley and traveling the open road.
He was preceded in death by his parents,- Raymond Yozamp and Marie(Dingman) Nowicke, step-mom, Virginia Yozamp, step-dad, Lee Nowicke, and brother, David.
Dale is survived by his children, Chris (Jameela) Yozamp, Becca Yozamp, Liz (Michael) Beebe, Nikki Yozamp, and Mary Kay Yozamp; grandchildren,-Trystan Yozamp, Molly, Connor, Michaela Beebe, and Sienna Greiner; brother, Dwayne Yozamp, former wife, Jeannette Yozamp, and significant other, Jennifer Keller.
A Memorial/Celebration of life is being planned for July 23, 1-3 p.m. at Casperson Park in Lakeville.
