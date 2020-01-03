Mrs. Daisy May Watson, age 93, born in Louisville, Kentucky, peacefully passed away Sunday evening, December 15, 2019, at The Little Hospice in Edina, MN. She was born December 17, 1925 and grew up in Grayson County, in the town of Leitchfield, KY, the daughter of the late Reverend Albert Craddock and Dora Sego-Craddock. Daisy was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, John William Watson. John and Daisy were members of Southtown Baptist Church in Bloomington, MN and founding members of Crystal Lake Road Baptist Church in Burnsville, MN. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, cooking and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Daisy is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one sister. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. and the Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Straitgate Church at 638 E. Franklin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404. Private internment will follow. For more information visit: washburn-mcreavy.com.
Daisy May Watson
To send flowers to the family of Daisy Watson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Straightgate Church
638 E. Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
638 E. Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Guaranteed delivery before Daisy's Visitation begins.
Jan 18
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Straightgate Church
638 E. Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
638 E. Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Guaranteed delivery before Daisy's Memorial Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.