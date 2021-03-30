Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Kuhlman gained her angel wings on March 26, 2021 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, MN. Cindy was born November 21, 1960 in Jamestown, North Dakota to Allan and Ardis (Walen) Kuhlman. She began her elementary education in Wimbledon, North Dakota and graduated from Lamberton, Minnesota High School in 1979. She went on to attend Minneapolis Area Vocational Technical Institute for Barbering in Minneapolis, graduating in 1980. This was the 40th year of Cindy’s barbering career. She was the owner of The Hair Shoppe on Lyndale for 17 years. Her time owning The Hair Shoppe was spent making lasting friendships and creating a family atmosphere for all who worked there. Helping others and being community minded was part of Cindy strong, loving character. Toys for Tots was a focus of hers at the holidays as well as supporting the VEEP Food Shelf and the March of Dimes. Cindy also wrote a children’s book about a boy getting his first haircut to help parents make their children’s first haircut a memorable experience. In her spare time, Cindy was a gracious entertainer, loved to travel with her best friend Maureen and had a passion for gardening in her beautiful backyard. Cindy was an exceptional loving daughter and sister. Cindy is survived by her parents, sisters: Julie Bartl, Leslie Frank, Marie (Troy) Bronson, and Missy (Russel Scully) Kuhlman. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends as well as her special little Yorkie, Herbie. Cindy’s sense of humor and cheerfulness made her an outstanding aunt who was incredibly proud of her nephews and niece and all of their accomplishments. They are: Brandon (Stephanie) Frank, Neil Kuhlman, Michael Winchell, Carter Frank, Austin (Jen) Frank, Jake Bronson, Adam Bartl and Claire Bronson. Cindy was preceded in death by her brother, Joel; her maternal grandparents: Meredith and Harold Walen and paternal grandparents: Anne and Lloyd Kuhlman. Funeral services are planned for April 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7110 France Ave., Edina, MN 55435. Visitation is prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. An open house backyard celebration of life will follow from 4-7 p.m. In memory of Cindy, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice, or as a lasting tribute to Cindy, an annual scholarship will be established for students desiring to enter the barbering profession. Memorials can be made to: The Cindy Kuhlman Scholarship Fund.
